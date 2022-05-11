Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 3.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.04. 2,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 474,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

