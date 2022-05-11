AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

AFCG stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 15,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,605. The company has a market cap of $328.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.28. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

