Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

