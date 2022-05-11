AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after buying an additional 190,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

