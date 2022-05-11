Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 24,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

