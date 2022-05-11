Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of A traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. 34,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

