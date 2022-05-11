Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.45

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 3591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

