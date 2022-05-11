AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 182.35 ($2.25). Approximately 34,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 90,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.30 ($2.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

