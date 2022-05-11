Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 841.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.79% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $531,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.87.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

