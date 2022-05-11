Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 604.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

