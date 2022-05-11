Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.