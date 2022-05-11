Alan S. Forman Purchases 5,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
JBGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 1,344,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $34.98.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
