Alan S. Forman Purchases 5,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JBGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 1,344,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

