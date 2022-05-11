Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,211. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.