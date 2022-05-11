Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

ACI stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

