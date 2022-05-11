Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.87 billion and the lowest is $30.60 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $28.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $132.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.24 billion to $149.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 154,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 213,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.6% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,304,365. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

