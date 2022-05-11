Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

ALCO traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,186. Alico has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $307.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

