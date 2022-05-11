Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 167,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Alight has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Alight alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.