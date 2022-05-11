Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $265.94

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $265.94 and last traded at $266.36, with a volume of 9970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.41.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.22 and its 200 day moving average is $520.96.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

