Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 49,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,189. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

