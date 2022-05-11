ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $43,185.93 and $12,263.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 92.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

