Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

