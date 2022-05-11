Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.