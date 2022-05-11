Allen Holding Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 6.7% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,972. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

