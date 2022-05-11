Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,909 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 1,103,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,328. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
