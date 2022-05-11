Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,909 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 1,103,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,328. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $22,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

