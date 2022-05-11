Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 13.7%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.92. 70,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,739,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.