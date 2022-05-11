Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $155.22. Approximately 1,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.89.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 225.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

