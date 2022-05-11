Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 662.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,286.95. 97,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,599.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,750.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

