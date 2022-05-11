Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $988,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL traded up $37.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,287.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,590.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,743.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.