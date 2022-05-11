AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,739 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

DCT stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.