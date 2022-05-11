AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 670.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE LZB opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

