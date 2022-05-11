AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 23,414 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.