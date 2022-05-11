AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 29,041 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Granite Construction worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

