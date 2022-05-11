AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Angi by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.80. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

