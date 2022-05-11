AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 174,351 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,173 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

UTHR stock opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.