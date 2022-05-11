AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 623.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

