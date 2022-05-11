AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,803 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 792.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

TFX stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

