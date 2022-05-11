AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $259.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,106 shares of company stock worth $28,467,879 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.