AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.