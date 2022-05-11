AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $469.33 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

