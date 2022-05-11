Alps Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

POWI opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

