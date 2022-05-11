Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hope Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.