Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $21,140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

