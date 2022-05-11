Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Atossa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

