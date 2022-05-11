Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

ALTO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. The stock has a market cap of $369.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

