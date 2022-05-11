Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 11614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

