ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.
About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
