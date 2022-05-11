ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

