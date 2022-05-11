AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS.

AMC traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,164,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,735,211. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 220,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.