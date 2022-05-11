Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

