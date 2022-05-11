Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Amdocs by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Amdocs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

