American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,619 shares in the company, valued at $67,354,231.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.