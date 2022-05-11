American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,322,748 shares.The stock last traded at $64.56 and had previously closed at $64.75.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,185,000 after acquiring an additional 168,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $231,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

